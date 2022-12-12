Making a data visual noise-free

The improved visual on the right presents the same data in a much clearer way. To achieve this, we made a lot of small choices, all meant to remove mental noise and make the chart just a little bit easier to interpret.

A lot of tiny changes…

First of all, the message is now loud and clear from the title: we see an increased injury rate in athletes with a specific muscle typology. Remember – a clear visual tells a story, it shouldn’t hide the story from our audience. ‘Original cohort’ is not a very insightful title.

We flipped the chart around to talk about ‘injury rate’ rather than ‘cumulative survival’. The latter is a scientific term which might confuse audiences not familiar with it. Athletes are not dying, they are simply getting injured.

Having a vertical axis makes the chart hard to read. To know the values, especially on the right-hand side of the chart, we need to take out a ruler to estimate them. The improved visual uses gridlines, making it much easier to see when lines cross a certain percentage.

We also removed the legend and confusing abbreviations, and replaced them with direct labelling, clear colours, and explicitly showing the data values.

Finally, in a more technical change we switched from stepwise interpolation to linear interpolation of the data points, giving us a more realistic approximation of the growing number of injuries.

…with a lot of impact

That’s a lot of tiny changes to improve the readability of the data visual. Individually, they are not very spectacular or groundbreaking. But together, they can turn a complex chart into a clean visual that’s much faster to interpret, with a much clearer message.

If you want to know more about visualizing data in the right way, you can check out the other videos in this series. Or I invite you to read my book, Powerful Charts, that will give you actionable insights and practical guidelines to create data visuals that truly engage and inspire your audience.